Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

