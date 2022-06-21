Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 79.0% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.54.

Shares of NFLX opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

