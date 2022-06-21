New Capital Management LP Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

