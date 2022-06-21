New Capital Management LP Makes New $766,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.