NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 126,536 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NIKE by 722.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

NYSE NKE opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

