Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,314.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,603.59.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

