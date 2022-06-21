Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 280 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

