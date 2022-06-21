Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

