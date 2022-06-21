Nordea Investment Management AB Has $157.34 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $157,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.22.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.11. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.17 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

