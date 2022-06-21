Nordea Investment Management AB Has $254.18 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $254,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $650.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $801.73 and a 200-day moving average of $905.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $608.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

