Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $184,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

CDNS opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.92 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,348 shares of company stock valued at $51,847,986 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

