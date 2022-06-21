Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,765,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,243 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $175,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

CFG stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.