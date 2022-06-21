Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 6,488 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $230,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $443.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.75 and its 200-day moving average is $537.98. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

