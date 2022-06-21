Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $212,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.35. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.