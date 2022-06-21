Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $443.93 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

