Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Shares of PEP opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

