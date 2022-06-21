Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.