Norway Savings Bank Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 135,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 171,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

