NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

