NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.