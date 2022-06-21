Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 560 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

