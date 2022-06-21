Optimum Investment Advisors Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $335.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.73 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.