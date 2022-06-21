PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of PEP opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.23. The stock has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

