PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $168.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

