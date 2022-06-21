Planned Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,112 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

