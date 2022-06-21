Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

