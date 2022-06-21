RB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $288.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $287.93 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

