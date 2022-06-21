Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Lowered by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

