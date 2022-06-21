Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

