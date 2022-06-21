Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 48.6% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 346,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 36.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,626,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after buying an additional 202,717 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.8% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 54.5% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average is $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,944. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

