Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

