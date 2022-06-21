Selway Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.2% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

