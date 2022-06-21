SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $575,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,321.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,609.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

