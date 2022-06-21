Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,744 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.