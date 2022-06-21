Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

AT&T stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.