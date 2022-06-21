Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 5,926 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

