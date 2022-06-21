Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

