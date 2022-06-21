Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $274.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.