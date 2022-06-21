Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.