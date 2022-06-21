Stone Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.