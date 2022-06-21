Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.12.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

