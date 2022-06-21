Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $905.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $608.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

