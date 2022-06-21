The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

