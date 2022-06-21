The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 5th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

NYSE:PG opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

