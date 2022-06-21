The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of PG opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

