The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Southern by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,742,000 after buying an additional 90,981 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,630,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

