The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.