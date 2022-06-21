Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,314.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,603.59.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

