UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.57 and its 200 day moving average is $490.94. The company has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

