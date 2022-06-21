UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.94.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

